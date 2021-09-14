Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $159.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.