Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Centuria Office REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Centuria Office REIT Company Profile

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

