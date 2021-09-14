Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading 4.5% Higher

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.23. 1,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 502,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

CERE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.