CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of CF stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.