CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $67.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $64.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $35,344,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.