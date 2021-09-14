Chad Patterson Sells 291 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total transaction of $157,538.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $540.43. The stock had a trading volume of 683,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,943. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $559.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.03 and its 200-day moving average is $420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

