Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CQP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $40,278,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 345,425 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,027,000 after acquiring an additional 331,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of CQP opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.