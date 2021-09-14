Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $144.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CPK traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $125.30. 45,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,110. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644 in the last ninety days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

