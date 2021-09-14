Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CIM stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

