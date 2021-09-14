China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 608,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDC remained flat at $$0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 438,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,232. China XD Plastics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics by 46,813.0% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 457,831 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China XD Plastics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics by 623.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

