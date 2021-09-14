China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 608,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of China XD Plastics stock remained flat at $$0.44 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 438,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. China XD Plastics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of China XD Plastics by 623.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China XD Plastics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in China XD Plastics by 46,813.0% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 457,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

