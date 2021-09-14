Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 42,975 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 42,975 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 4.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.50% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $642,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,683,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23,195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

NYSE GS traded down $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.75. 130,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.76 and a 200-day moving average of $366.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

