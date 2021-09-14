Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,450,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $104,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 38,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 18,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 55,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. 1,118,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,472,360. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $337.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

