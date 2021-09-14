Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after acquiring an additional 178,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.40. 46,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.