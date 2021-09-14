Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,215 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $41,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. 188,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,559,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

