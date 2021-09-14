CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CEO Buys $34,650.00 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CEO David Andrew Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CMCT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 81,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,950. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.