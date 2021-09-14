Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,368,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,008,000 after buying an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 498,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,592,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $406.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.69. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.65 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.