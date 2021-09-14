Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLOK remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Cipherloc has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

