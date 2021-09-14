Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLOK remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Cipherloc has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.64.
Cipherloc Company Profile
