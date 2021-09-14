Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 353,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

