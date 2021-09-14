Citigroup Inc. Acquires 640,919 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 585.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $76,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

