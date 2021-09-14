Citigroup Inc. Buys 23,858 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $58,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

NYSE STZ opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.