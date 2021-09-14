Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Equity Residential worth $67,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,432 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

