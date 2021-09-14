Citigroup Inc. Sells 28,063 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,063 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $62,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,008,000 after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 498,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $406.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

