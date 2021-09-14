Citigroup Inc. Sells 283,084 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,084 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $54,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $57,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.