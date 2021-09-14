Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.10 Per Share

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CLG opened at GBX 795 ($10.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 832.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 737.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 602.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Clipper Logistics has a one year low of GBX 411 ($5.37) and a one year high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The firm has a market cap of £809.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, insider Tony Mannix sold 127,601 shares of Clipper Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £1,071,848.40 ($1,400,376.80).

Clipper Logistics Company Profile

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.