Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ CDAK opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

