Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,366 shares of company stock worth $1,768,040. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 660.33 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

