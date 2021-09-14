Coin Artist Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004626 BTC on exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $22,380.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00145828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.96 or 0.00818301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043334 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

