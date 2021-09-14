Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Achieves Market Cap of $318,932.97

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market capitalization of $318,932.97 and $801.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00143392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.05 or 0.00760447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

