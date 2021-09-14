Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $562,761,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after buying an additional 322,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,195,000 after buying an additional 208,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.06. The company had a trading volume of 101,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,442. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $60.24 and a twelve month high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

