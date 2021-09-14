Commerce Bank Acquires 1,117 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

