Commerce Bank Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,266 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,900,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 695,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after acquiring an additional 256,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 231,080 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

