Commerce Bank Has $338,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

