Commerce Bank Has $394,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after buying an additional 526,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in A. O. Smith by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

AOS opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

