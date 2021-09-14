Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 25,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

