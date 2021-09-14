Comparing DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) & Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get DT Midstream alerts:

This table compares DT Midstream and Equitrans Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.12 $312.00 million N/A N/A Equitrans Midstream $1.51 billion 2.70 $423.13 million $1.29 7.32

Equitrans Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than DT Midstream.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DT Midstream and Equitrans Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 2 5 0 2.71 Equitrans Midstream 3 1 1 0 1.60

DT Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Equitrans Midstream.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Equitrans Midstream 28.14% 12.76% 3.67%

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats DT Midstream on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water. The Gathering segments includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment includes EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system. The Water segment consists of EQM’s water pipelines, impoundment facilities, pumping stations, take point facilities and measurement facilities. Equitrans Midstream was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.