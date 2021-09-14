Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.65 Million in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Innospec by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,432,000 after purchasing an additional 155,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

IOSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

