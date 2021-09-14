Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $275,000 in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

