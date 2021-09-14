Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $2.17 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $237.96 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $228.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

