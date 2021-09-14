Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $317,000 Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.30% of Park City Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth $174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Park City Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

