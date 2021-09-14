Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 1,709.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. 73,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,083. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

