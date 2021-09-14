Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 1,709.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. 73,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,083. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
