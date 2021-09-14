Contrasting INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for INDUS Realty Trust and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.76%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $26.45, indicating a potential upside of 26.37%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.73 -$11.06 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $5.25 million 65.52 $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Dividends

INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats INDUS Realty Trust on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

