Contrasting PROS (NYSE:PRO) & HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PROS and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 2 1 0 2.33 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

PROS currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROS and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $252.42 million 6.78 -$76.98 million ($1.26) -30.59 HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -31.33% -76.80% -11.02% HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats PROS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

