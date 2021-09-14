Convex Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.69 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.75 or 0.00021561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $208.51 million and $13.69 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00077750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00123816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00173753 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,295.83 or 1.00123439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.37 or 0.07228939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.00891666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

