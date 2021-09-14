Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report $425.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.59 million. Copa reported sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,214.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

NYSE:CPA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.86. 749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,520. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.07. Copa has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Copa by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Copa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 7.6% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Copa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

