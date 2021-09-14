Corero Network Security’s (CNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.45% from the company’s previous close.
LON:CNS opened at GBX 10.06 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77. Corero Network Security has a one year low of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 16.88 ($0.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.49.
About Corero Network Security
