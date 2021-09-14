Corero Network Security’s (CNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.45% from the company’s previous close.

LON:CNS opened at GBX 10.06 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77. Corero Network Security has a one year low of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 16.88 ($0.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.49.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

