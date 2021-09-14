Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $380,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Cloudflare comprises approximately 0.1% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $58,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,405 shares of company stock valued at $91,771,087 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NET traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.90. 7,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.10 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $132.09.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

