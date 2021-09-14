Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Cut by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 287,015 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $46,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. 92,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

