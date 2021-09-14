COTI Tops 1-Day Volume of $65.21 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $267.06 million and $65.21 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00078409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00123751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00174415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,350.01 or 1.00274810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.08 or 0.07237209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00896458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

