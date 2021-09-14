Covalent Market Capitalization Achieves $63.01 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Covalent has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $63.01 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00078817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00122850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00172079 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,677.62 or 1.00159392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.95 or 0.07183929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.06 or 0.00909931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002888 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

